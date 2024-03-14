Fri 9 AM | Legislative followups and election lists top the week's news

It's not an election, but it's the precursor to one: Oregon locked up the ballots for the May primary election this week, with a few surprises at the state and local level. That's one story we're keeping an eye on this week.

JPR News also brought in details of specific funding for Southern Oregon emerging from the recent legislative session. These news items and more get an airing in the latest edition of our reporters' roundtable, The Debrief.

JPR News Director Erik Neumann sits down with our reporting staff: Roman Battaglia, Justin Higginbottom, Jane Vaughan, and Kelby McIntosh.