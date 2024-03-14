© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health and Medicine
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Expanding Oregon's behavioral health workforce and claims that one county is violating elections law top the week's news

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 14, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

The JPR News team has details of specific funding for Southern Oregon emerging from the recent legislative session, and the response from the Oregon Secretary of State to a claim that Jackson County is violating elections laws. These news items and more get an airing in the latest edition of our reporters' roundtable, The Debrief.

JPR News Director Erik Neumann joins reporters: Roman Battaglia, Justin Higginbottom, and Jane Vaughan.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange AppfeedRogue Valley News
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team