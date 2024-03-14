Expanding Oregon's behavioral health workforce and claims that one county is violating elections law top the week's news
The JPR News team has details of specific funding for Southern Oregon emerging from the recent legislative session, and the response from the Oregon Secretary of State to a claim that Jackson County is violating elections laws. These news items and more get an airing in the latest edition of our reporters' roundtable, The Debrief.
JPR News Director Erik Neumann joins reporters: Roman Battaglia, Justin Higginbottom, and Jane Vaughan.