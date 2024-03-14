Fri 9:40 | Forget the robins, Lynn Kunstman's return signals the approach of spring

Some of the flowers popped up during the warm spell in February, long before the official start of spring. With spring just days away (March 19th), it's time to kick into gardening gear for some of us, which means we can bring our resident master gardener, Lynn Kunstman, out of the winter deep-freeze.

Lynn, the current Statewide Master Gardener of the Year, can answer many plant questions, or at least direct us to the people who can. This session of Garden for Life is recorded, but we can stockpile questions for future sessions; send them toJX@jeffnet.org