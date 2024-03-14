Fri 9:25 | Wordsmiths assemble! JX rolls out new writer's podcast

We have plenty of published writers in the region, and lots to talk about with them. So we launch a new podcast, The Writer's Dish.

Hosted by Rogue Valley writer Amy Miller, The Writer’s Dish features local poets, authors, and editors, exploring the world of writing and publishing in our region and beyond. With candid discussions about craft, the literary community, and the business of writing, guests share their knowledge about the pleasures and pitfalls of the writer’s life.

Dan Kaufman is Amy's first guest, talking about the regular poetry open mic events at the Talent Library. Website? He doesn't have one, but he does urge people to email him, at dankaufman@charter.net.

