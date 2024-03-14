© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music, Arts and Culture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | Wordsmiths assemble! JX rolls out new writer's podcast

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 14, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

We have plenty of published writers in the region, and lots to talk about with them. So we launch a new podcast, The Writer's Dish.

Hosted by Rogue Valley writer Amy Miller, The Writer’s Dish features local poets, authors, and editors, exploring the world of writing and publishing in our region and beyond. With candid discussions about craft, the literary community, and the business of writing, guests share their knowledge about the pleasures and pitfalls of the writer’s life.

Dan Kaufman is Amy's first guest, talking about the regular poetry open mic events at the Talent Library. Website? He doesn't have one, but he does urge people to email him, at dankaufman@charter.net.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team