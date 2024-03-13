© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Helping the helpers: relief for domestic violence responders

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 13, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT
Domestic Violence Support Network

The days when people could think of family members as property to be used and abused at will are behind us. But not far enough behind us, since domestic violence still happens. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call 800-799-7233 (7233=SAFE) - text START to 88788 - live chat https://www.thehotline.org/

The people who respond to calls for help are exposed to sad and grim situations, and need some occasional help themselves. That's why the Josephine County Domestic and Sexual Violence Council is hosting a leadership summit this week (March 15th), to provide training and techniques to first responders, advocates, and anyone else who comes in contact with abuse survivors.

Illinois Valley Safe House Alliance in Cave Junction is one of the sponsoring agencies, and IVSHA Executive Director Susie Ellwood is our guest.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
