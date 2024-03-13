Thu 9:40 | Not your father's kind of grain... but maybe your grandfather's

The American agricultural economy is a giant machine, cranking out tons of food to feed hundreds of millions of people at home, and even more abroad. Getting to this level of production means often sticking with high-yield crops. But the factory model is not for everyone, and plenty of farmers continue to explore ways of doing things that have largely been cast aside by Big Ag.

The Rogue Valley Heritage Grain Project focuses on planting and harvesting corn and wheat and other grains that have shown resilience in areas with little rainfall... like the Rogue Valley. There's a swap of grain goodies and ideas coming up, Rogue Valley Heritage Grain Day, at Fry Family Farm near Medford, March 17th.

We get details on heritage grains and their development from baker Jeremiah Church and farmer and heritage grain enthusiast Chris Hardy.