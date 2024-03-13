© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Food and Agriculture
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Not your father's kind of grain... but maybe your grandfather's

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 13, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT
Rogue Valley Heritage Grains Project
Rogue Valley Heritage Grains Project

The American agricultural economy is a giant machine, cranking out tons of food to feed hundreds of millions of people at home, and even more abroad. Getting to this level of production means often sticking with high-yield crops. But the factory model is not for everyone, and plenty of farmers continue to explore ways of doing things that have largely been cast aside by Big Ag.

The Rogue Valley Heritage Grain Project focuses on planting and harvesting corn and wheat and other grains that have shown resilience in areas with little rainfall... like the Rogue Valley. There's a swap of grain goodies and ideas coming up, Rogue Valley Heritage Grain Day, at Fry Family Farm near Medford, March 17th.

We get details on heritage grains and their development from baker Jeremiah Church and farmer and heritage grain enthusiast Chris Hardy.

The Jefferson Exchange
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
