Thu 9:25 | Postal workers say Rogue Valley operations are slower since changeover

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 13, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT
APWU-Local#342 Southern Oregon
The proposal was announced, the objections were aired, and the decision was made: the U.S. Postal Service re-shaped its operations in the Rogue Valley, sending some operations to Portland that were previously performed in Medford.

By several accounts, mail now moves more slowly between Rogue Valley points, since a trip to Portland is involved. The local unit of the American Postal Workers Union has been vocal about objecting to the plan, both before its adoption and since.

Jeremy Schilling, the President of APWU Local #342, returns to give a view from the postal workers side about how the transition is going.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
