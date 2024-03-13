Thu 9:25 | Postal workers say Rogue Valley operations are slower since changeover

The proposal was announced, the objections were aired, and the decision was made: the U.S. Postal Service re-shaped its operations in the Rogue Valley, sending some operations to Portland that were previously performed in Medford.

By several accounts, mail now moves more slowly between Rogue Valley points, since a trip to Portland is involved. The local unit of the American Postal Workers Union has been vocal about objecting to the plan, both before its adoption and since.

Jeremy Schilling, the President of APWU Local #342, returns to give a view from the postal workers side about how the transition is going.