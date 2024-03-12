© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Pam Marsh gives the after-Legislature view

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 12, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

It's not a movie, it's lawmaking, but the recently completed session of the Oregon Legislature is drawing generally positive reviews. Legislators worked across party lines, made moves on most of the major issues, and even knocked off three days before the deadline.

Rep. Pam Marsh, D-Ashland, came back from Salem with her own ideas on what went well during the session... and what remains as unfinished business. We visit with the representative to go down the list.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
