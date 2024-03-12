Wed 9 AM | Pam Marsh gives the after-Legislature view

It's not a movie, it's lawmaking, but the recently completed session of the Oregon Legislature is drawing generally positive reviews. Legislators worked across party lines, made moves on most of the major issues, and even knocked off three days before the deadline.

Rep. Pam Marsh, D-Ashland, came back from Salem with her own ideas on what went well during the session... and what remains as unfinished business. We visit with the representative to go down the list.