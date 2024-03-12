© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Food and Agriculture
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Climate change may put Rogue Valley wineries in sweet spot

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 12, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

American wine consumption has recently hovered around a Billion gallons a year, so there are plenty of people out there drinking the stuff. Which is great news for the wine growers in our region, who have generally been planting more acres in wine grapes over time.

The Mediterranean climate of the Rogue Valley helps, and climate change may help even more. John Pratt, the President of the Rogue Valley Winegrowers Association, sees the valley as a "Treasure in the Climate Changing Wine World."

He'll give a talk by that title on Thursday (March 14th) at the Hannon Library at Southern Oregon University. He visits the JX to get into the details of how climate change affects the local wine industry.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
