Wed 9:40 | Climate change may put Rogue Valley wineries in sweet spot

American wine consumption has recently hovered around a Billion gallons a year, so there are plenty of people out there drinking the stuff. Which is great news for the wine growers in our region, who have generally been planting more acres in wine grapes over time.

The Mediterranean climate of the Rogue Valley helps, and climate change may help even more. John Pratt, the President of the Rogue Valley Winegrowers Association, sees the valley as a "Treasure in the Climate Changing Wine World."

He'll give a talk by that title on Thursday (March 14th) at the Hannon Library at Southern Oregon University. He visits the JX to get into the details of how climate change affects the local wine industry.