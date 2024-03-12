Wed 9:25 | Oregon Shakespeare Festival hits the stage as spring arrives
The return of spring and the return of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival coincide this year. The day of the Vernal Equinox, March 19th, is also the day OSF begins previews--think dress rehearsals--of this season's plays.
It is the first season under new artistic director and longtime OSF director Tim Bond, who presides over a schedule of plays, 10 in all, that resembles the festival's pre-pandemic offerings. And in addition to the onstage events, OSF recently hired Kaytlin McIntyre to oversee the creation of new works.
Tim Bond visits the studio to cram a season and more into a quarter-hour chat.