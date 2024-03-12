© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music, Arts and Culture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | Oregon Shakespeare Festival hits the stage as spring arrives

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 12, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

The return of spring and the return of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival coincide this year. The day of the Vernal Equinox, March 19th, is also the day OSF begins previews--think dress rehearsals--of this season's plays.

It is the first season under new artistic director and longtime OSF director Tim Bond, who presides over a schedule of plays, 10 in all, that resembles the festival's pre-pandemic offerings. And in addition to the onstage events, OSF recently hired Kaytlin McIntyre to oversee the creation of new works.

Tim Bond visits the studio to cram a season and more into a quarter-hour chat.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team