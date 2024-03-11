© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Sunshine Week kicks off with Oregon Public Records Advocate

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 11, 2024 at 2:57 PM PDT

"Small but mighty." The words from our last interview with the Oregon Public Records Advocate's office still ring in our ears, a year later. And we visit with the ORPA at roughly the same time this year, to observe Sunshine Week, the celebration of freedom of information by and about our public agencies and entities.

The Public Records Advocate often ends up in the middle, between agencies that have documents of public interest and reporters or members of the public who seek those documents. We'll catch up on how busy the office is, and how the business changes over time, in a chat with Advocate Todd Albert and Deputy Advocate Yufeng Luo.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
