Tue 9 AM | Sunshine Week kicks off with Oregon Public Records Advocate

"Small but mighty." The words from our last interview with the Oregon Public Records Advocate's office still ring in our ears, a year later. And we visit with the ORPA at roughly the same time this year, to observe Sunshine Week, the celebration of freedom of information by and about our public agencies and entities.

The Public Records Advocate often ends up in the middle, between agencies that have documents of public interest and reporters or members of the public who seek those documents. We'll catch up on how busy the office is, and how the business changes over time, in a chat with Advocate Todd Albert and Deputy Advocate Yufeng Luo.