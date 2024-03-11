© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 | Sunshine Week sample: Redding's newspaper takes on Shasta County in court

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 11, 2024 at 2:46 PM PDT

The process seems simple, on its face: a news organization requests public records from a public agency, and the agency turns over the documents. It is rarely that simple, and the Record-Searchlight newspaper has been demonstrating just how complicated things can get.

The paper requested documents about an investigation into a county sheriff who resigned, and the county turned over very few of them. The case went to court in 2022, and judgments went in favor of the Record-Searchlight, including an order for the county to pay the paper to reimburse its legal fees.

Reporter Damon Arthur was just trying to report a story when he ended up in the middle of legal purgatory. He joins us for a Sunshine Week interview to unpack the details of the long struggle for public information.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team