The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Longtime educator gets to the heart of the magic in learning

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 8, 2024 at 10:03 AM PST

After all these years, Kathleen Corley still loves school. She's spent her whole life in schools, most recently as a principal in a South Carolina elementary school. She cuts through the debate about school performance by going to the heart of the matter: how children learn, and how adults can support them.

Corley wrote a book, The Magical Place We Call School: Creating a Safe Space for Learning and Happiness in a Challenging World. We pick her brain about the levers she pulls in her work: educational, disciplinary, even musical.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
