Mon 9 AM | Longtime educator gets to the heart of the magic in learning

After all these years, Kathleen Corley still loves school. She's spent her whole life in schools, most recently as a principal in a South Carolina elementary school. She cuts through the debate about school performance by going to the heart of the matter: how children learn, and how adults can support them.

Corley wrote a book, The Magical Place We Call School: Creating a Safe Space for Learning and Happiness in a Challenging World. We pick her brain about the levers she pulls in her work: educational, disciplinary, even musical.