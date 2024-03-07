© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Fri 9 AM | The Shasta County shift in the election headlines the news of the week

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 7, 2024 at 10:03 AM PST

Nothing like an election to keep a newsroom busy, and we had one of those this week. California started the election season locally with its participation in the Super Tuesday primaries, yielding interesting results up and down the ballot, including a potential shift in leadership in Shasta County.

The election is far from the only news of the week, as you hear in the latest installment of The Debrief podcast. JPR News Director Erik Neumann leads the discussion, with participation from some or all of the JPR reporting staff: Jane Vaughan, Justin Higginbottom, Roman Battaglia, and Kelby McIntosh.

