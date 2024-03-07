Fri 9:40 | Herbs for your health: the story of Herb Pharm

Use the terms "herb" and "tincture" close together, and people might assume you're talking about cannabis. But the Applegate Valley business known as Herb Pharm uses actual herbs to promote human health. 75 of them are grown on the property, with the rest found around the world.

Our latest edition of The Ground Floor podcast features management consultant host Cynthia Scherr chatting with Daniel Marple, Herb Pharm's CEO. We learn about the birth and growth of the business, and what people do with herbs like artemisia annua and ashwagandha.