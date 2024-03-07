© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Business and Labor
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | Herbs for your health: the story of Herb Pharm

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 7, 2024 at 10:01 AM PST

Use the terms "herb" and "tincture" close together, and people might assume you're talking about cannabis. But the Applegate Valley business known as Herb Pharm uses actual herbs to promote human health. 75 of them are grown on the property, with the rest found around the world.

Our latest edition of The Ground Floor podcast features management consultant host Cynthia Scherr chatting with Daniel Marple, Herb Pharm's CEO. We learn about the birth and growth of the business, and what people do with herbs like artemisia annua and ashwagandha.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
