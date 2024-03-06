© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Tax deadline looms: AARP offers free assistance for older taxpayers

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 6, 2024 at 10:03 AM PST

If you already finished up your 2023 tax returns, congratulations and well done. For the rest of us, the deadline is looming, with state and federal revenue agencies expecting to hear from us by the middle of April.

The older folks among us (50+) have one notable option: the Tax-Aide Service of the AARP Foundation. Aides are available in both of our states (and 48 others), either to prepare tax returns or to give assistance to people preparing their own.

The options truly range from drop-off service to in-person coaching. We get a sense of the offerings, and the training of the aides, in a chat with Mioshi Moses, Vice President of Volunteer Programs at the AARP Foundation.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
