Thu 9 AM | Tax deadline looms: AARP offers free assistance for older taxpayers

If you already finished up your 2023 tax returns, congratulations and well done. For the rest of us, the deadline is looming, with state and federal revenue agencies expecting to hear from us by the middle of April.

The older folks among us (50+) have one notable option: the Tax-Aide Service of the AARP Foundation. Aides are available in both of our states (and 48 others), either to prepare tax returns or to give assistance to people preparing their own.

The options truly range from drop-off service to in-person coaching. We get a sense of the offerings, and the training of the aides, in a chat with Mioshi Moses, Vice President of Volunteer Programs at the AARP Foundation.