Thu 9:40 | Indigeneity + LBGTQ = SOU Queer Indigenous Gathering

Southern Oregon University's Queer Indigenous Studies program examines the intersection of Native American traditions and the LGBTQ+ world.

The culmination of the work for the students in the program is presenting the annual Queer Indigenous Gathering, which typically invites activists in either or both areas to talk about the challenges of making a life in a world that often views them with suspicion.

We get a preview of this year's gathering from students Joyesha Hudgins and Cameron Aalto. Cameron is a member of the Native American Student Union at SOU.

