Education
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Indigeneity + LBGTQ = SOU Queer Indigenous Gathering

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 6, 2024 at 10:01 AM PST

Southern Oregon University's Queer Indigenous Studies program examines the intersection of Native American traditions and the LGBTQ+ world.

The culmination of the work for the students in the program is presenting the annual Queer Indigenous Gathering, which typically invites activists in either or both areas to talk about the challenges of making a life in a world that often views them with suspicion.

We get a preview of this year's gathering from students Joyesha Hudgins and Cameron Aalto. Cameron is a member of the Native American Student Union at SOU.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
