Wed 9:40 | Growing trees and understanding, at the Redwood Parks Conservancy

The redwood trees of our region are famous around the world, and protected in National and California State Parks. But there's plenty of attention the trees and the parks need that are not covered by public funding.

That's why Redwood Parks Conservancy exists, to support the parks and provide additional programs and projects to protect and grow the famous trees and the lands around them.

We get further detail on the mission of RPC in a visit with Sal Munoz Moreno, the organization's executive director since the beginning of the year.

