Environment, Energy and Transportation
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Growing trees and understanding, at the Redwood Parks Conservancy

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 5, 2024 at 10:21 AM PST

The redwood trees of our region are famous around the world, and protected in National and California State Parks. But there's plenty of attention the trees and the parks need that are not covered by public funding.

That's why Redwood Parks Conservancy exists, to support the parks and provide additional programs and projects to protect and grow the famous trees and the lands around them.

We get further detail on the mission of RPC in a visit with Sal Munoz Moreno, the organization's executive director since the beginning of the year.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
