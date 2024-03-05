Wed 9:25 | Oregon Black Pioneers uncover stories of the state's Black history

February may be the official Black History Month, but there's a lot more Black history than a single month can contain, even in Oregon. The state (in)famous for simply excluding Black people upon joining the union has a much deeper Black history than is often noted.

Oregon Black Pioneers works to correct the record, shining light on stories of people generally kept out of the spotlight. Mariah Rocker, OBP's Public Programs and Exhibits Manager, comes to Southern Oregon later this month (March 18th) to talk about "Uncovering Oregon's Black History." She gives us an advance overview in a visit to the JX. LINK