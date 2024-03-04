Tue 9 AM | Yes, it's time: Applegate Fire District gets residents thinking about fire season

The heart of fire season can seem a long way off when we're still in the last few weeks of winter. But we know it will come, and we know it helps to prepare. So expect more events like the "All Things Fire Fair" coming to Ruch in the Applegate Valley next weekend (March 9th).

Applegate Fire District 9 and partners will spent the afternoon offering demonstrations on how to better protect people and property from wildfire. We get an overview and preview from Brian Mulhollen, fire marshal and division chief for the fire district.