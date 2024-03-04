© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wildfire
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Yes, it's time: Applegate Fire District gets residents thinking about fire season

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 4, 2024 at 10:03 AM PST

The heart of fire season can seem a long way off when we're still in the last few weeks of winter. But we know it will come, and we know it helps to prepare. So expect more events like the "All Things Fire Fair" coming to Ruch in the Applegate Valley next weekend (March 9th).

Applegate Fire District 9 and partners will spent the afternoon offering demonstrations on how to better protect people and property from wildfire. We get an overview and preview from Brian Mulhollen, fire marshal and division chief for the fire district.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team