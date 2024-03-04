© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Music, Arts and Culture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | Rogue Valley production runs with the operatic themes of 'The Great Gatsby'

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 4, 2024 at 2:09 PM PST

The Great Gatsby, F. Scott Fitzgerald's famous novel, was packed with plenty of drama... almost operatic, you could say. In fact, an opera about the author and his wife Zelda will soon take stage in the Rogue Valley, assembled by Lyric Theatre at Southern Oregon University and Outsider Opera.

"The Ghosts of Gatsby" follows the young and glamorous Fitzgeralds in Paris, as Scott puts the finishing touches on his book. Performances will be in period-appropriate spaces, at the Voorhies Mansion near Medford (EdenVale Winery) and at the Ashland Springs Hotel.

Christi McLain is the director of the one-act opera. She and another participant join us with details.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
