© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 | Putting a charge into an electrician training program for Oregon rural areas

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 4, 2024 at 10:02 AM PST

The percentage of Americans earning college degrees has climbed steadily upward over the years. But between the cost of college and the recognition that college is not for everyone, there's been an increasing emphasis on expanding opportunities to learn skills elsewhere.

One example: bring the training to the people. That's the plan for four "Learn and Earn" mobile education units expected to hit the road in Southern Oregon next fall, teaching wiring and other skills in the Rural Electrician Pre-Apprenticeship. Several partners have already demonstrated the workings of the pre-apprenticeship program, including Crater Lake Electrical Training Center and Glide High School.

We visit with Jeff Brown, Director, Hydro South, Pacific Power to learn who is eligible, and what they can get with their electrical skills. And also with Coby Pope, Glide High School 2023 grad who secured a job as a pre-apprentice at Pacific Power, following his experience with the training program.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team