Tue 9:25 | Putting a charge into an electrician training program for Oregon rural areas

The percentage of Americans earning college degrees has climbed steadily upward over the years. But between the cost of college and the recognition that college is not for everyone, there's been an increasing emphasis on expanding opportunities to learn skills elsewhere.

One example: bring the training to the people. That's the plan for four "Learn and Earn" mobile education units expected to hit the road in Southern Oregon next fall, teaching wiring and other skills in the Rural Electrician Pre-Apprenticeship. Several partners have already demonstrated the workings of the pre-apprenticeship program, including Crater Lake Electrical Training Center and Glide High School.

We visit with Jeff Brown, Director, Hydro South, Pacific Power to learn who is eligible, and what they can get with their electrical skills. And also with Coby Pope, Glide High School 2023 grad who secured a job as a pre-apprentice at Pacific Power, following his experience with the training program.