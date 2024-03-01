© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | A place where nobody dared to go: SOU Theatre presents 'Xanadu'

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 7, 2024 at 10:01 AM PST

The name of Xanadu has been around for a long time, since the 13th century. However, the musical theater production by that name at Southern Oregon University only harkens back a few decades, to the age of disco.

Xanadu the musical is a Broadway reworking of the movie script from 1980, itself a reworking of a film from the 1940s. And yes, the disco energy is embraced. We learn more in a conversation with director Lauren Blair and Corrine Maddox, one of the SOU student actors.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
