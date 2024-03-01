Thu 9:40 | A place where nobody dared to go: SOU Theatre presents 'Xanadu'

The name of Xanadu has been around for a long time, since the 13th century. However, the musical theater production by that name at Southern Oregon University only harkens back a few decades, to the age of disco.

Xanadu the musical is a Broadway reworking of the movie script from 1980, itself a reworking of a film from the 1940s. And yes, the disco energy is embraced. We learn more in a conversation with director Lauren Blair and Corrine Maddox, one of the SOU student actors.