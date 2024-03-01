Mon 9 AM | Scenic Rogue-Umpqua corridor studied for lower-speed enjoyment

The scenery is generally above average in our region, and there are few boring drives. Some routes are particularly blessed, like the Rogue-Umpqua National Scenic Byway, from Roseburg to Diamond Lake to the Upper Rogue River, to Medford. You could drive the whole thing in a day, but why? And for that matter, why just whoosh past it in a motor vehicle? These are the questions at the heart of a project to create a Rogue-Umpqua Bicycle and Pedestrian Corridor. Plans are on the table to allow people to enjoy the scenic corridor--in safety--at lower speeds. We get details on plans and progress from Cheyne Rossbach at the federal Bureau of Land Management and John Lazur at Oregon Department of Transportation. https://www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/umpqua/recarea/?recid=63388 LINK https://highways.dot.gov/federal-lands/projects/or/dot-2018-1

