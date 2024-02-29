© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Music, Arts and Culture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | From swing to 'Sinners,' a wide musical survey for March

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 29, 2024 at 10:02 AM PST

Is it finally March? February seemed to take longer than usual. Leap Year humor aside, the month that delivers springtime also delivers a warming-up of the local music scene. And as usual, musician/writer/critic Josh Gross is keeping an eye on the calendar, serving up news about music gigs in March in a new edition of Rogue Sounds.

This month's perusal covers several decades worth of songs, along with some sounds we can honestly say we have never heard before.
The Full List:
• Simple Shapes at Local 31 in Ashland on March 2.

• Glenn Miller Orchestra at Cascade Theater in Redding - March 13

• Bridge City Sinners at Johnny B’s in Medford on March 20

• Metalachi at The Dip in Redding on March 20

• Bitch Disaster at Local 31 in Ashland - March 29 "

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
