Thu 9 AM | Before the election: Klamath County clerk sets up mythbuster machinery

Voters have the relatively easy part of elections: make your choices and mark your ballot. The real work comes once you turn your ballot in, and then an army of elections workers and machines have to process and count the ballots. So it's a big job in the best of circumstances, and our time is perhaps not the best of circumstances.

Continued denials of past elections, and the throwing of shade upon the process in general, inspired Klamath County Clerk Rochelle Long to create a special "Mythbuster" web page to help deflect misconceptions and misinformation about elections. Clerk Long joins us for a perusal of common myths, and the truth that refutes them.