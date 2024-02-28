© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Before the election: Klamath County clerk sets up mythbuster machinery

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 28, 2024 at 10:03 AM PST

Voters have the relatively easy part of elections: make your choices and mark your ballot. The real work comes once you turn your ballot in, and then an army of elections workers and machines have to process and count the ballots. So it's a big job in the best of circumstances, and our time is perhaps not the best of circumstances.

Continued denials of past elections, and the throwing of shade upon the process in general, inspired Klamath County Clerk Rochelle Long to create a special "Mythbuster" web page to help deflect misconceptions and misinformation about elections. Clerk Long joins us for a perusal of common myths, and the truth that refutes them.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team