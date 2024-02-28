Thu 9:25 | How an excess of moisture supports Special Olympics Oregon

It technically IS the rainy season in the region, but people are going out of their way to get wet for good causes. A series of events in the Rogue Valley involves people getting soaked on behalf of Special Olympics Oregon.

The Polar Plunge is the next up, on Saturday, March 2nd in Medford. Nothing like jumping into an outdoor pool on a winter day to raise a few dollars for Special Olympics athletes. Kim Andresen is the manager of Southern Oregon Plunge; she visits the studio to talk about athletes and the risk of hypothermia in supporting them.