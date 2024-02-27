© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Recent Oregon program aims to help vets across the educational finish line

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 27, 2024 at 10:03 AM PST

Sometimes people just get stuck. They make plans to further their education and eventually make more money, but money runs short and the education has to stop for a time. Veterans in Oregon who are stuck in this way have an option: the Oregon Veterans Educational Bridge Grant. The grant provides up to $5,000 to qualifying vets to get them unstuck, to help them pay tuition or other costs getting in the way of them completing their post-secondary education.

We get an overview and details from the new Director of the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs, Dr. Nakeia Council Daniels, accompanied by ODVA Veterans Education Manager Kim Douthit.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team