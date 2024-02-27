Wed 9 AM | Recent Oregon program aims to help vets across the educational finish line

Sometimes people just get stuck. They make plans to further their education and eventually make more money, but money runs short and the education has to stop for a time. Veterans in Oregon who are stuck in this way have an option: the Oregon Veterans Educational Bridge Grant. The grant provides up to $5,000 to qualifying vets to get them unstuck, to help them pay tuition or other costs getting in the way of them completing their post-secondary education.

We get an overview and details from the new Director of the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs, Dr. Nakeia Council Daniels, accompanied by ODVA Veterans Education Manager Kim Douthit.