Wed 9:40 | Advice for seniors on estate planning in Oregon

It may not be pleasant to think about death, but the day will come for all of us. And there are decisions we can make well in advance to spell out how to handle the final days, or decide who gets our stuff, or both.

OLLI at Southern Oregon University (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) provides a short course for seniors this spring on "Estate Planning in Oregon," laying out the options for everything from medical care in our final days to the disposition of our Earthly goods. Phillip Taylor teaches the course, and gives us a quick sketch on the radio.

