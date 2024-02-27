© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Children and Family
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Advice for seniors on estate planning in Oregon

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 27, 2024 at 10:01 AM PST

It may not be pleasant to think about death, but the day will come for all of us. And there are decisions we can make well in advance to spell out how to handle the final days, or decide who gets our stuff, or both.

OLLI at Southern Oregon University (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) provides a short course for seniors this spring on "Estate Planning in Oregon," laying out the options for everything from medical care in our final days to the disposition of our Earthly goods. Phillip Taylor teaches the course, and gives us a quick sketch on the radio.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
