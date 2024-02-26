© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music, Arts and Culture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | The ups and downs of spending public money on art

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 26, 2024 at 10:01 AM PST

Art and its perception can be very subjective, and there may be no better demonstration than in the responses to public art, artworks paid by taxpayers and displayed on public property. Ashland, as a regional center for the arts, displays several works of public art, and even has a Public Arts Advisory Committee.

Ken Engelund is the chair of the committee, with stories to share about what it takes to choose art and artists, and about the kinds of reactions the public makes when art is installed. He'll give a talk on this next week (March 5th) at the Ashland Library, part of the "Big Ideas" series. We delve into the nuances of commissioning and presenting public art.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team