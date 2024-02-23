Mon 9 AM | How to make DEI more than a box to check

"Should we make things fair?" Ask that question in a room full of people, and you can probably get every hand in the room to go up in agreement. But if by fairness you mean the practices of diversity, equity, and inclusion--DEI in shorthand--several hands will go down.

DEI is a target for scorn and derision from some sectors of society. But even sectors that embrace the concept do not follow through, as Malia C. Lazu points out in a recent book, From Intention to Impact: A Practical Guide to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

The book lays out how NOT to do some of the things universities and corporations have done lately, like starting DEI efforts, only to shut them down after a short tryout. We visit with the author about following through.

