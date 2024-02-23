© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Business and Labor
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | How to make DEI more than a box to check

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 23, 2024 at 10:03 AM PST

"Should we make things fair?" Ask that question in a room full of people, and you can probably get every hand in the room to go up in agreement. But if by fairness you mean the practices of diversity, equity, and inclusion--DEI in shorthand--several hands will go down.

DEI is a target for scorn and derision from some sectors of society. But even sectors that embrace the concept do not follow through, as Malia C. Lazu points out in a recent book, From Intention to Impact: A Practical Guide to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

The book lays out how NOT to do some of the things universities and corporations have done lately, like starting DEI efforts, only to shut them down after a short tryout. We visit with the author about following through.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
