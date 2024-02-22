© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Ashland, Arcata, Redding and more: another busy news week in JPR-land

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 22, 2024 at 10:03 AM PST

Ashland schools get a new superintendent, Arcata considers putting a cap on part of the 101 freeway, and oh yeah: it's election time in California, with some particular items of interest in Shasta County.

The news is coming fast and furious in JPR country, keeping our reporters busy on the beat. They get a chance to gather and compare notes in a new edition of The Debrief, our week-end podcast. JPR News Director Erik Neuman presides, with reporters Justin Higginbottom, Roman Battaglia, and Kelby McIntosh.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team