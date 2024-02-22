© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
History
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | A new way of thinking about museum pieces: decolonizing them

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 22, 2024 at 10:01 AM PST

Generations of people walked through museums--and still do--looking at items used by the people who used to live on the land around us. But their descendants are still around, and the items may still have uses. You might not want to use a basket from hundreds of years ago, but similar baskets are still made and used by Native American people. And indigenous people are talking to museums about "decolonizing" their collections, to think of items as "belongings" instead of "artifacts."

We explore the concept further in the latest edition of our Underground History podcast, a joint project with the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology. Chelsea Rose of SOULA talks to Grand Ronde Tribal Member Stephanie Craig, who teaches basket weaving skills. She explains the evolving thinking about what physical items represent, and how and even if they should be displayed.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
