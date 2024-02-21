© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Health and Medicine
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:25 | Powering up local mobility: wheelchair charging stations for Jackson County

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 21, 2024 at 10:02 AM PST
electric wheelchair charge station

The conversion to non-polluting transportation tends to focus on cars and trucks, and creating places to charge them all. But cars and trucks are not the only vehicles people use to get around. Powered wheelchairs need charging stations, too, and efforts are in the works to create 100 such stations in the greater Medford area, perhaps before the end of this year.

The project involves Pacific Power, the local power provider, plus United Way of Jackson County and Project Aand others. We get details on the plan and its apparent simplicity, in a chat with DeeAnne Everson of United Way and Jim Teece from Project A.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
