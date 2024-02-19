Tue 9 AM | Southern Oregon U hires Native Nations liaison

From many sources comes the news that there are fewer jobs in the corporate world of late in the area of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). DEI people are some of the first to lose jobs when big companies make layoffs, which many have done.

Higher education is not the same as the corporate world, and Southern Oregon University has made several moves to shore up its DEI efforts. They include the hiring of Kenwanicahee (Kenwani) Kravitz as the Native Nations Liaison, a new position for SOU. Kravitz is a scholar and a member of the Madesi Band of the Pit River Nation, with other deep ties to Northern California. We visit with her about her role at SOU.