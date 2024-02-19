© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Race and Ethnicity
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Southern Oregon U hires Native Nations liaison

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 19, 2024 at 10:03 AM PST

From many sources comes the news that there are fewer jobs in the corporate world of late in the area of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). DEI people are some of the first to lose jobs when big companies make layoffs, which many have done.

Higher education is not the same as the corporate world, and Southern Oregon University has made several moves to shore up its DEI efforts. They include the hiring of Kenwanicahee (Kenwani) Kravitz as the Native Nations Liaison, a new position for SOU. Kravitz is a scholar and a member of the Madesi Band of the Pit River Nation, with other deep ties to Northern California. We visit with her about her role at SOU.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team