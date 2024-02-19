Tue 9:40 | Preserving the sounds of Oregon's Black music scene

The Portland neighborhood of Albina (pronounce the I like "eye") was once the place where most Black Oregonians lived. Redlining and restrictions created it as a Black area, then urban renewal, gentrification, and freeway construction tore the heart out of it.

Albina in its heyday was a mecca for music in Black Oregon, and the Albina Music Trustis dedicating to preserving the music and the memories. It can be difficult, because some of the great music makers of Albina never got record contracts, largely because they were Black.

Bobby Smith, Albina Music Trust Co-Founder (with Calvin Walker) is the lead archivist and producer of the trust's various projects. He joins us with an overview of the work of keeping music alive.