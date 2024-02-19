© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | Preserving the sounds of Oregon's Black music scene

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 19, 2024 at 10:01 AM PST

The Portland neighborhood of Albina (pronounce the I like "eye") was once the place where most Black Oregonians lived. Redlining and restrictions created it as a Black area, then urban renewal, gentrification, and freeway construction tore the heart out of it.

Albina in its heyday was a mecca for music in Black Oregon, and the Albina Music Trustis dedicating to preserving the music and the memories. It can be difficult, because some of the great music makers of Albina never got record contracts, largely because they were Black.

Bobby Smith, Albina Music Trust Co-Founder (with Calvin Walker) is the lead archivist and producer of the trust's various projects. He joins us with an overview of the work of keeping music alive.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
