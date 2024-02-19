© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music, Arts and Culture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 | Freeing the mind before the body: Montague gallery displays art from prison

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 19, 2024 at 10:02 AM PST

We argue frequently in our country about the correct placement of people who have harmed other people. While the criminal justice debate goes on, two facts remain: 1) people incarcerated are still human beings, and 2) we incarcerate a lot of them.

Open Sky Gallery in Montague describes itself as a "Justice-impacted and inspired Art Venue & Gathering Place." The art comes from either people who've done time--some are still serving time--or members of the families of people locked up or hurt by people sent to prison.

A new exhibit opens this week (February 25th), featuring the work of six artists. We get a description of the art, and the larger purpose, from Open Sky Director Snow Thorner... who is also Area Ambassador for Compassion Prison Project.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team