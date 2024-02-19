Tue 9:25 | Freeing the mind before the body: Montague gallery displays art from prison
We argue frequently in our country about the correct placement of people who have harmed other people. While the criminal justice debate goes on, two facts remain: 1) people incarcerated are still human beings, and 2) we incarcerate a lot of them.
Open Sky Gallery in Montague describes itself as a "Justice-impacted and inspired Art Venue & Gathering Place." The art comes from either people who've done time--some are still serving time--or members of the families of people locked up or hurt by people sent to prison.
A new exhibit opens this week (February 25th), featuring the work of six artists. We get a description of the art, and the larger purpose, from Open Sky Director Snow Thorner... who is also Area Ambassador for Compassion Prison Project.