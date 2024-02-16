Mon 9:25 | In memoriam: Brooke Ellison

Brooke Ellison faced long odds just getting to her 12th birthday. The car/pedestrian collision that paralyzed her as a pre-teen figured to shorten her life, but she pushed on... and pushed all the way to a degree from Harvard University, and a job as a professor herself. Brooke died young in early February, just 45 years old. It was just last year she appeared on the JX for the first time, talking about her recent memoir, Look Both Ways. In honor of her memory, and her tremendous efforts to gain rights and understanding for disabled people, we re-air the interview first played on the JX in June of 2023. https://www.brookeellison.com/

