Media & Society
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | A long election year begins to heat up locally, and other regional stories

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 15, 2024 at 10:03 AM PST

Sweating the decisions in the November election? It's ALREADY "Election Day" for the California side. We focused on the local moves on recalls and ballot measures this week, with plenty more where that came from.

The JPR News team assembles for another edition of The Debrief to discuss the week's big stories, and what it took to cover them. News Director Erik Neumann convenes the assembly, with reporters Roman Battaglia, Justin Higginbottom, and Kelby McIntosh.

Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
