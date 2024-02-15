Fri 9 AM | A long election year begins to heat up locally, and other regional stories

Sweating the decisions in the November election? It's ALREADY "Election Day" for the California side. We focused on the local moves on recalls and ballot measures this week, with plenty more where that came from.

The JPR News team assembles for another edition of The Debrief to discuss the week's big stories, and what it took to cover them. News Director Erik Neumann convenes the assembly, with reporters Roman Battaglia, Justin Higginbottom, and Kelby McIntosh.