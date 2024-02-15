© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Fri 9:40 | A new phrontier in Phoenix: The Phoodery

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 15, 2024 at 10:01 AM PST

The city of Phoenix (Oregon) has long struggled with how to fill "the hole" in town. That's one of several names for the space between the northbound and southbound lanes of Oregon 99 in town. In this age of food carts, why not provide a one-stop-shop for places to eat?

Thus was born the concept for the Phoodery (because PHoenix...). Plans call for the place to open to the public at the beginning of May, so a lot of work is left to do before the first glass of beer is drawn and the first bit of food is bitten. Our resident phoody (sorry), food stylist Will Smith, catches up to the planning process in the latest edition of Savor, our food podcast. Will visits with Phoodery co-owner Eric Herron about the vision and the participants.

