Thu 9 AM | Rogue Valley organizations celebrate Black History Month in several ways

February is both Black History Month and the month of Oregon's birthday. So there are multiple opportunities to celebrate the history--and the future--of Black people in Oregon. Rogue Gallery & Art Center in Medford currently has an exhibit up called B.A.S.E: Vibrant Expressions: Celebrating Black Artistry, B.A.S.E. being Black Alliance and Social Empowerment.

While that is going on, Southern Oregon University's Social Justice & Equity Center presents another edition of its Black youth Leadership Summit, dubbed Black to the Future!.

We get details on both events, with the help of Vance Beach, the founder of B.A.S.E., and Marvin Woodard, the Belonging and Engagement Coordinator at SOU.