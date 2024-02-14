© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music, Arts and Culture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Rogue Valley organizations celebrate Black History Month in several ways

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 14, 2024 at 10:06 AM PST

February is both Black History Month and the month of Oregon's birthday. So there are multiple opportunities to celebrate the history--and the future--of Black people in Oregon. Rogue Gallery & Art Center in Medford currently has an exhibit up called B.A.S.E: Vibrant Expressions: Celebrating Black Artistry, B.A.S.E. being Black Alliance and Social Empowerment.

While that is going on, Southern Oregon University's Social Justice & Equity Center presents another edition of its Black youth Leadership Summit, dubbed Black to the Future!.

We get details on both events, with the help of Vance Beach, the founder of B.A.S.E., and Marvin Woodard, the Belonging and Engagement Coordinator at SOU.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team