Science & Technology
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | How to make the best dead trees for wildlife habitat

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 12, 2024 at 10:42 AM PST

Tree farms aside, forests contain mixes of tree species, and not all of the trees are living. Standing dead trees, or snags, are highly useful as wildlife habitat. Scientists have known this for a long time, but HOW to best create or enhance snags has not gotten a lot of study, until now, and Oregon State University led the way.

Jim Rivers in the College of Forestryat OSU looked at Douglas fir snags, 800 in all, to figure out which method of creating or treating a snag seemed to work best. The short answer: topping the trees with a chain saw. We get a longer answer when Dr. Rivers describes the research on the JX.

Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team