Tue 9:40 | Ashland's new fire marshal talks about the importance of the position

The City of Ashland, Oregon has not had a full-time fire marshal for several years, but that changed recently, when Mark Shay moved into the job from his prior assignment in Medford. The job of fire marshal is an important one in Ashland, because it includes outreach and education from the fire department, and that can be critical in a city that climbs the surrounding hills, and many homes are surrounded by trees.

We get further details on the day-to-day work, and the overall vision, when Mark Shay visits the JX studio.