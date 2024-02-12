© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | Ashland's new fire marshal talks about the importance of the position

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 12, 2024 at 10:01 AM PST

The City of Ashland, Oregon has not had a full-time fire marshal for several years, but that changed recently, when Mark Shay moved into the job from his prior assignment in Medford. The job of fire marshal is an important one in Ashland, because it includes outreach and education from the fire department, and that can be critical in a city that climbs the surrounding hills, and many homes are surrounded by trees.

We get further details on the day-to-day work, and the overall vision, when Mark Shay visits the JX studio.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
