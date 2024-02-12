© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Health and Medicine
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 | Eugene pharmacist works on film showing inside of the business: 'Harmacy'

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 12, 2024 at 10:02 AM PST

It's not a great moment in history to need medicine from a pharmacy: drugs can cost a lot, waiting lines can be long, and several chains have closed stores or gotten out of the medicine business. And then there's the situation on the other side of the counter, where many pharmacy workers feel burned out, underpaid, and underappreciated.

That's the story Eugene pharmacist Dr. Anaïs Webster Mennuti plans to tell in a documentary film now being produced, now with the working title Harmacy. Yes, the P is missing on purpose.

We get details on the harms pharmacy workers experience, in a visit with Dr. Mennuti and film producer Kristin Speer.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
