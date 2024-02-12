Tue 9:25 | Eugene pharmacist works on film showing inside of the business: 'Harmacy'

It's not a great moment in history to need medicine from a pharmacy: drugs can cost a lot, waiting lines can be long, and several chains have closed stores or gotten out of the medicine business. And then there's the situation on the other side of the counter, where many pharmacy workers feel burned out, underpaid, and underappreciated.

That's the story Eugene pharmacist Dr. Anaïs Webster Mennuti plans to tell in a documentary film now being produced, now with the working title Harmacy. Yes, the P is missing on purpose.

We get details on the harms pharmacy workers experience, in a visit with Dr. Mennuti and film producer Kristin Speer.

