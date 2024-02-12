FEMA reissues advice for landowners in burned areas to consider flood insurance

There's a chance some of us have learned the hard way about floods happening on lands where wildfire burned not long ago. The lack of live trees makes burned-over areas prone to landslides and floods. Which is why FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, suggests that people who live on or near burned-over land consider getting flood insurance policies.

FEMA backs those through the National Flood Insurance Program, and Jeff Jackson at FEMA adds details to the flood insurance picture.