FEMA reissues advice for landowners in burned areas to consider flood insurance

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 12, 2024 at 9:46 AM PST

There's a chance some of us have learned the hard way about floods happening on lands where wildfire burned not long ago. The lack of live trees makes burned-over areas prone to landslides and floods. Which is why FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, suggests that people who live on or near burned-over land consider getting flood insurance policies.

FEMA backs those through the National Flood Insurance Program, and Jeff Jackson at FEMA adds details to the flood insurance picture.

