Mon 9:25 | The pandemic is enhanced through augmented reality, in 'Voidopolis'

We have talked to many, many authors on the JX over the years. But we can honestly say we have never talked to an author about a book even remotely like Voidopolis.

For one thing, it is a work of fiction. For another, it is more a work of performance art than a book; it is the first book we've ever discussed that is fully accessed through augmented reality (AR). So we had to download an app just to be able to appreciate all the features of the book.

Confused? There was some of that, too... Voidopolis is a cross between Dante's Inferno and the early days of the COVID pandemic lock downs. We explore the birth and creation with the author, Kat Mustatea.

