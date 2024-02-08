© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Outreach Court, Stabbin' Wagon, and more, in this week's regional news

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 8, 2024 at 10:33 AM PST

If people have trouble showing up in court, one option is to take the court to them. The City of Medford enters this zone with Community Outreach Court, covered by JPR's Roman Battaglia this week.

It's just one of several stories keeping our reporting staff busy of late. The reporters gather to share stories, and stories of covering them, in a new edition of The Debrief.

JPR News Director Erik Neumann presides, with reporters Jane Vaughan, Justin Higginbottom, and Roman Battaglia at the table.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
