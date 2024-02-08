© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | Digging into the remarkably deep history of plastic

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 8, 2024 at 10:28 AM PST

After the third little plastic ketchup packet, do you start to wonder if all that plastic is really necessary? Civilization as we know it has come to depend heavily upon plastic, and research shows little bits of plastic have gotten into just about everything... including our bodies.

Plastic has been around for long enough to be the focus of some archaeology. Underground History, our joint podcast with the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology, explores plastic, and its ubiquity, in a new edition.

Chelsea Rose from SOULA chats with Kimberly Wooten, a Historical Archaeologist who works in the Cultural Studies Office at Cal Trans, the California Department of Transportation.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
