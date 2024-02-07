Thu 9 AM | Beyond the grades: the concept of flourishing in an academic setting

Your kid comes home from university with straight As. So they're doing well academically, but is that the same thing as flourishing? Southern Oregon University is exploring the concept of not just doing well, but flourishing, throughout the academic year.

Flourishing is the campus theme for the year, and several programs and speakers and academic efforts travel along the flourishing axis. Nancy Snow is the former head of the Institute for the Study of Human Flourishing at the University of Oklahoma.

We learn more about the focus of the institute, and the field of thought on flourishing, when Dr. Snow visits the JX studio prior to a lecture on the SOU campus. The conversation includes her fellow philosophy professor Prakash Chenjeri from SOU.