© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health and Medicine
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Beyond the grades: the concept of flourishing in an academic setting

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 7, 2024 at 10:03 AM PST

Your kid comes home from university with straight As. So they're doing well academically, but is that the same thing as flourishing? Southern Oregon University is exploring the concept of not just doing well, but flourishing, throughout the academic year.

Flourishing is the campus theme for the year, and several programs and speakers and academic efforts travel along the flourishing axis. Nancy Snow is the former head of the Institute for the Study of Human Flourishing at the University of Oklahoma.

We learn more about the focus of the institute, and the field of thought on flourishing, when Dr. Snow visits the JX studio prior to a lecture on the SOU campus. The conversation includes her fellow philosophy professor Prakash Chenjeri from SOU.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team