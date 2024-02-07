© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Children and Family
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:25 | Yreka's Rescue Ranch bursting with baby dogs

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 7, 2024

When you name yourself "Rescue Ranch," people have some expectations of you. The big one is that they expect the ranch, in Yreka, to rescue dogs and keep them from ending up in a shelter that will destroy homeless dogs.

That's an especially tall order at the moment, since Rescue Ranch has roughly 70 puppies on its hands, and not nearly that many foster families to help raise and socialize them. So ranch managers have declared February "Puppy Love Month." Laura Finley manages the sanctuary side of the Rescue Ranch operation. She visits to talk about the plethora of puppies, and how the ranch handles the influx.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
